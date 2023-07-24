Terrorism: Atiku hails security agents for foiling attack, arresting 4 suspects 

John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the February 25, 2023 Election, Atiku Abubakar, has commended security agencies for foiling what would have been an attack on his Yola residence, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Atiku Media Office, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence.

“The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

“Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

“The suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities. “We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation.

“We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief.”