Tension high in Enugu as REC ‘absconds’ Tribunal subpoena

*LP makes last presentation Sunday

By Dennis Agbo

There is tension between the Labour Party and its Governorship candidate in Enugu state, Chijioke Edeoga’s on whether the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu will appear on Sunday at the Tribunal with the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System, BVAS, used for governorship election conducted in the state on March 18, 2023.

There has been a row over subpoena service on INEC to make BVAS available to the Labour party which INEC has not made available despite subpoena on the REC to to all LP inspect the BVAS.

At the resumed Tribunal’s sitting on Saturday, arguments were taken on the positions of the law on proper means of serving subpoena, citing Supreme Court decisions. The Tribunal Chairman, Kudirat Akano, however ruled for a substituted service on INEC through its counsel, Okoye.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Peter Mbah was represented by legal counsels, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Anthony Ani (SAN), Ikechukwu Oluoma and others.

After taking some witnesses, counsel to the Labour Party led by Valerie Azinge raised the issue of the subpoena reportedly served on the REC to produce the BVAS machine.

The INEC counsel however responded that the subpoena was not served on the REC but his counsel contrary to a Supreme Court ruling that it should be served the REC personally. The court upheld the PDP submission, but the counsel to the LP made another application for substituted service on the subpoena since the previously served subpoena was erroneously returned.

The Tribunal held for a substituted service one the INEC counsel inside the court, through the counsel, Okoye. It was served.

Sunday is LP’s last date for presentation of case and the party is expecting Tribunal’s decision on the INEC Subpoena impasse.

The case of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and its governorship candidate, Mr. Frank Nweke jnr was also heard and adjourned for Sunday as well.

There were fears on how the subpoena would get to the INEC between Saturday evening and Sunday morning when the tribunal adjourned matters.

“Having serviced the INEC council, it means that the REC has been served with the subpoena, but what will happen with the subpoena is now what we will see tomorrow (Sunday) because if tomorrow is Saturday and tomorrow is Sunday and the INEC counsel has not said that the subpoena has gotten to the REC, we really don’t know what will happen tomorrow (Sunday), but the purport of the subpoena is to bring the BVAS machine and give evidence,” PDP counsel Uloma said.