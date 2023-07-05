Tension as Immigration, Amotekun personnel clash in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There is palpable apprehension in Osogbo, Osun state capital, as sounds of gunshots was heard following a clash between men of Nigeria Immigration Service and Amotekun Corps.

It is not clear the reason behind the clash as at the time of filing this report, but the clash which happened in front of Amotekun command office, Oke-Fia forced shop owners to run for their lives as both sides fire gun sporadically into the air.

When Vanguard visit the scene, stern looking armed Amotekun Corps officers were in front of the command and did not allow anyone access the building.

However, it was gathered that top officials of the two sides are in a meeting to resolve the crisis.