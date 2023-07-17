Teenager needs N1.8m urgently for jaw cancer surgery

By Chioma Obinna

Fourteen-year-old Reuben Azazi urgently needs about N1.8 million to undergo medical surgery for Burkitt Lymphoma, also known as aggressive cancer on his jaw.

Although the total medical bill is N1,791,100, the family has called on the public to come to the rescue of their son’s life.

Narrating his ordeal, the Younger sister to Reuben’s late mother, Ashanti Bekewei, from the Ogbinbiri community in Bayelsa State, said: “I am appealing for financial assistance for 14-year-old Ruben. He has a purpose in life. He has a dream in life.

Ruben, the third child of his late mother who died five years ago, was admitted on March 23rd, 2023 at the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Ebute Metta with a bilateral jaw cancer.

She appealed further, “His family, his father, cannot afford the bill. We don’t have the financial strength to take care of the bill. And he has been lying in that bed in pain. We are helpless.

“Please, we are appealing to all well-meaning Nigerians to save Reuben’s life. He is an intelligent and smart boy who dreams of becoming an Engineer, help us save him.”

We have implored necessary means to save his life but seems abortive. We’re left with a public appeal to save him

If you’re touched, kindly make all donations to Account Name: Reuben Azazi, Account Number: 2303391106, Bank Name: UBA, or call 08130477866.