Tech industry players to participate at Futuretech Expo

Tech enthusiasts and other industry players will participate at the Expo, taking place on Thursday July 6, 2023 at Radisson, Ikeja.

The exclusive event will unveil Criteo’s cutting-edge solutions and demonstrate the transformative power of tech advertising.

Industry players recognize the importance of their presence at this event to witness the introduction of innovative strategies that bridge the gap between Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and advertising, resulting in more measurable and actionable outcomes.

Futuretech Expo serves as a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and tech enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving field of tech advertising. This event offers attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and explore the potential of Criteo’s state-of-the-art solutions firsthand.

The Expo is scheduled to take place on July 6th, 2023, commencing promptly at 3 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in tech advertising and experience the unveiling of Criteo’s revolutionary approaches that provide users with better value for their advertising budgets.

Itohan Izu, the country manager of Future Tech, will be on hand to provide a detailed walk through of what is to be expected, while executives at Criteo will provide a demonstration.