TECH: How partnering start-ups drive job creation, grows economy — NITDA

L-R: Johnson Anorh; CEO GAGE Digital Company, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA and Olatunbosun Alake Special Advisor on Innovation and Technology to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

*Agency, GAGE Company plan 2-day tech expo

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has said that strategic collaboration between public and private sector companies in the tech ecosystem would drive job creation and fuel economic growth, especially in a developing economy like Nigeria.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, in a statement announcing the agency’s collaboration with the GAGE company for a 2-day Co-Create Africa International Exhibition Tech Expo, added: “Together, we can also unleash innovation, foster entrepreneurship and ignite prosperity.”

According to Abdullahi, “The Strategic partnership between these companies is a major initiative and a major step toward placing Nigeria as a front-runner for fostering favourable start-up policies and enabling innovation across the continent.

The Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo, an annual exhibition hosted by The GAGE Company; is a 2-day technology exhibition, with over 10,000 visitors and 150 Exhibitors expected and is a showcase of innovative start-ups with the latest tech solutions locally and across the globe.

The GAGE Company is the innovative mind behind the GAGE Awards; an award dedicated to celebrating digital influencers, innovators, and brands who leverage the web to stimulate growth and make an impact in society.

According to the CEO, “NITDA is committed to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy for a digital Nigeria. Their mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

“The Agency is creatively implementing the provisions of NDEPS through the Strategic Road Map and Action Plan 2021-2024 with seven key priority areas as follows Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Digital Transformation, Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Emerging Technologies, Cybersecurity, and Promotion of Indigenous Content.”

CEO of the GAGE Company, Mr. Johnson Anorh, pledged that “together, NITDA and Co-Create Africa will create an unprecedented platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements, fostering collaboration, and amplifying the impact of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem within Africa and particularly the ECOWAS region. This partnership signals a powerful commitment to nurturing local talent, unlocking opportunities for growth, and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global technological excellence.

The exhibition will hold at the Eko Hotel Lagos February 2024.”

The GAGE Company is a leading organization in the field of technology. Its mission is to foster innovation and collaboration by creating platforms that help drive growth and shape the future of technology.