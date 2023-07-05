Tears as slain UI don, Ajewole, is buried

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—Families and friends could not hold their tears as the remains of the slain Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan, UI, Prof. Isaac Ajewole, were, yesterday, laid to rest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It will be recalled that Ajewole, was gunned down at his Olororo, Ojo, Ibadan residence by yet-to-be-identified assailants on the evening of June 5, 2023.

In his sermon, Pastor Samson Ajetumobi of Men of Issachar Vision, Ibadan said Ajewole’s life was cut short at his prime time.

He emphasised that those who planned and killed the deceased would also die by gun because blood of the deceased would revenge.

Earlier, friends and families of the deceased had converged on the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, where the remains of the don were laid-in-state for the last respect.

In his short message at the lying-in-state, Prof Ayo Akinwole, UI ASUU chairman, said the union would continue to fight for justice and ensure that the police arrest the killers of their comrade.

Dr. Bisi Olawuyi, Senior Staff Club President, who recalled his last conversation with the slain professor, stated that the late Iroko would forever live in the forest of “our hearts.”

A representative of the Forestry Association of Nigeria, Dr. T. Afolabi, said late Professor Ajewole contributed immensely to the association, igniting their conferences with his unique deliveries.

Dignitaries at the event include the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale; Registrar, Mr. J. Saliu; Pro. Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, Prof. Deji Omole; Director General of Forest Research Institute of Nigeria, FRIN, Prof. Zachariah Yaduma and the Provost, Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan, Prof. Funmi Aderonmu, among others.