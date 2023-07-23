Tayo Aduloju: Champion for private sector-led economic transformation

By Yínká Ìyìnọlákàn

As Nigeria embarks on disruptive reforms and strides into the future, the organized private sector is ready for repositioning and exploring further public-private partnerships. Just as Nigeria’s executive and legislative positions have recently been filled, the country’s foremost think-tank has also executed its succession plan, and at the helm now stands Dr Tayo Aduloju. The announcement of his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), starting January 2024, has ignited a surge of excitement and optimism among key stakeholders. With Tayo Aduloju, the NESG has found a true visionary, a scholar-practitioner, and a policy entrepreneur who will support Nigeria’s economic reform towards global competitiveness, inclusivity, and sustainability. As Africa’s leading private-sector-led think tank and policy advocacy group, the NESG is certain that Aduloju’s leadership will chart a course for a prosperous future.

Tayo Aduloju’s journey to this prestigious position is one that embodies excellence, dedication, and a deep-rooted commitment to public service. Over the past two decades, he has honed his skills and expertise in various critical roles across sectors such as aviation, agriculture, banking and finance, human resources, governance performance management, and more. His current tenure as the Chief Operating Officer, NESG and hist past as the Deputy Managing Director at Workforce Group, and Executive Director of the Institute of Workforce Development showcased his unwavering dedication to policy governance excellence and high-performance government.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tayo Aduloju has been a trusted advisor to presidential, ministerial, and sub-national leaders across multiple administrations. His ability to cut across political divides and provide strategic policy advice to leaders from the days of Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, to Buhari speaks volumes about his non-partisan approach and commitment to national development.

Beyond his extensive professional achievements, Aduloju’s background is a testament to the values instilled in him by his parents. Born into the family of the Late Major-General Alfred Olaseinde and Lady Ojis Aduloju, he was raised with a quest for excellence and a commitment to intellectual endeavors. His access to a wealth of books on various subjects, coupled with a front-row seat to the dynamics of power, nurtured in him a curious mind and a determination to drive positive socioeconomic change.

Drawing inspiration from his early experiences and theological training, Aduloju developed a critical realist view, where faith and social well-being, economic prosperity, and good governance are intertwined. This philosophical approach to life has shaped his vision of advancing the public interest and transforming Nigeria into a prosperous and inclusive nation.

As a scholar-practitioner in political economic development, Aduloju has demonstrated a commitment to well-directed scientific inquiry. His membership in the Mixed Methods International Research Association (MMIRA) showcases his dedication to solving policy problems through empirical data and evidence-based solutions. His academic achievements, including a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Economic Policy and Public Administration and a Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, have fortified his knowledge and expertise in driving positive social change and economic transformation.

Aduloju’s Public Administration Ethos is the concept of public value. He firmly believes that creating public value is as measurable and tangible as shareholder value, and it is this philosophy that guides his work at the NESG. Leading a network of national public-private leadership and dialogue platforms, Aduloju aims to reform Nigeria’s economy and elevate it to global competitiveness while ensuring inclusivity and sustainability.

The significance of Dr Aduloju’s appointment as CEO of NESG cannot be overstated. It represents the continuation of a tradition of active socioeconomic transformation and national development advocacy led by visionary corporate statesmen at the NESG. The names of Ernest Shonekan, Pascal Dozie, Dick Kramer, Ahmed Joda, Asue Ighodalo, Kyari Bukar, Mansur Ahmed, Frank Nweke II and Laoye Jaiyeola have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s development journey, and Tayo Aduloju joins the esteemed ranks of those who have paid to serve Nigeria without care for glory.

As the NESG’s Leading Archivist and Historian, Aduloju’s project, “In the National Interest,” showcases the history and impact of the NESG, a testament to his commitment to preserving and building upon the organization’s legacy. His dedication to promoting public-private dialogue principles and practices has ensured the NESG’s institutionalization and compliance.

Tayo Aduloju is more than just a leader; he is a beacon of hope and inspiration for the next generation of Nigerian and African leaders. With his appointment as CEO of NESG, he will continue to inspire young business leaders to adopt an engaged and agile reformer’s mindset, bringing about transformative economic, social, and political reforms in Nigeria.

In 2017, Aduloju addressed the Presidential Closing Plenary of the Nigerian Economic Summit, urging national leaders to embrace a sense of urgency. His lectures and appearances as a nationally recognized economic policy commentator have provided a critical balance of empirical data and pragmatism to Nigeria’s economic reform discourse.

As I look towards the future, I am filled with anticipation for the positive impact Tayo Aduloju will make as CEO of NESG. His strategic vision, vast experience, and unwavering commitment to public service will undoubtedly drive Nigeria’s economic transformation and pave the way for a more prosperous and inclusive nation.

In celebrating this momentous appointment, let us all rally behind Dr Tayo Aduloju, a leading policy advocate, scholar-practitioner, and reformer, as he takes the helm of NESG and steers Nigeria towards a brighter and more prosperous future. With him at the helm, we can be assured that Nigeria’s public private dialogue and fact-based advocacy is in capable hands, and the journey to a globally competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy has begun. The time for change is now, and under Tayo Aduloju’s leadership of the NESG, we have every reason to remain hopeful and optimistic for Nigeria’s future.

Yínká Ìyìnọlákàn writes on Computational Media, Development Communication, Sustainability and Artificial Intelligence. He leads impactful social projects at CDIAL.AI and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).