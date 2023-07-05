Taraba Govt pledge to advance reproductive Health Initiatives

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government, has pledged its unalloyed support to interventions that are aimed at promoting safe childbirth and preventing maternal and child morbidity across the state.

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Micah Madaki, who spoke, Tueday, said the state has overtime invested in the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and is still open to development partners willing to support the state in this regard.

He made the pledge during the official flag-off of Intergrated Sexual and Reproductive Health and Pandemic Resilience Project, ISRHPR, by Marie Stopes International, Nigeria MSI-N.

Represented by Dr. Abe Agbu, Madaki informed that initiatives such as this would continue to get government’s attention, and assured of continuous collaboration with willng partners on sexual and reproductive health.

The Country Director of MSI-N, Emmanuel Ajah, explained that the health intervention is aimed at improving the quality of life for women and girls in Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara states.

He said, “this is a flagship project of the KFW Development Bank designed to contribute to the reduction of maternal deaths from complications of unplanned pregnancies.

“It will expand the availability, access, acceptability and quality of integrated reproductive health services across five implemention states and at the national.

” These services would include family planning, cervical cancer, menstrual health and Sexual and Gender-based violence as well as norm change interventions designed to facilitate community support and enabling environment for services to be provided and received by women needing same.

“In 2022 alone, our interventions served 252,627 clients and prevented 764 maternal deaths.

Wife of the governor, Agyin Kefas Agbu, who spoke, called on all stakeholders to support the project to achieve the desired result.