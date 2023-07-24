Taraba Gov charges appointees on transparency, commitment

Gov. Kefas

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has urged newly appointed commissioners and other office holders to remain steadfast and transparent in their dealings.

The governor charged office holders to make the people’s welfare their focus and stressed the need for a feed back mechanism between the appointees and the people.

According to a statement signed by Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Digital Communications,the Governor spoke at a 3-day induction workshop which commenced on Monday, in Abuja. Participants included members of the National Assembly from Taraba state, others were legislative and judicial officers of the state.

“Other dignitaries in attendance were former Governor of the state, Rev Jolly Nyame, Sen. Joel Ikenya and Gen. AT Ibrahim (rtd)”

“Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister GT Kataps said the induction program was borne out of the need to kick start the serious work of governance ahead.”

‘The Governor noted that, ” It is with immense pleasure and sense of profound responsibility that i stand before you today as your Governor. On this auspicious occassion of the induction course and retreat for newly elected and appointed members of Taraba state government.

I extend my heart felt congratulations to each one of you for your well-derserved success in the recent appointments.”

“He added that “today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our dear state. Together, we stand at the threshold of an era of progress,growth, and transformation.As representatives of the people and key stakeholders in the government ,you all play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Taraba state and its citizens.The trust placed in you by the people is both an honour and a responsibility.And i have no doubt that you will rise to the occassion and serve our people with utmost dedication and integrity.”

” This induction is designed to provide you with necessary knowledge,insight, and tools to excel in your respective roles and to work harmoniously towards our shared vision of a prosperious and inclusive Taraba State.

“As we delve into various aspects of governance, policy-making and public service during this retreat, let us remember that the welfare of our people should always be at the core of every decision.”

“In the pursuit of our common goals ,I urge you all to uphold the values of transparency, accountability and good governance.

“The trust of the people can only be sustained through our unwavering commitment for serving their interest and meeting their needs.

“Let us strive to foster enviroment of open communication and collaboration, where ideas are freely shared and constructive dialogue is encouraged.”

“Taraba State is blessed with abundant resources, both natural and Human.How ever we also face numerous challenges that demand innovative solution and collective efforts. As Leaders and public servants, it is our duty to work tirelessly to address these challenges and create an enabling environment that empowers every citizen to thrive and reach their potential,” the Governor said.