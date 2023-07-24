Tanker Fire: Ondo govt describes death of pregnant woman, 3 kids, others devastating

— We’ll reach out to victims’ families

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has described the tanker fire at Ore, in the Odigbo council area of the state, in which 20 persons were killed as devastating, gripping and mind-numbing.

A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju in Akure, said that the state mourned the traffic death of the victims.

Ademola- Olateju said in the statement that ” We Mourn the Deaths from Tanker Explosion at Ore.

“With deep regrets and sadness, we mourn the tragic death of our fellow citizens in an explosion from a fuel-laden tanker at Ore, in Odigbo local government.

“The government and people of the State are devastated by this unfortunate tragedy, which is not only gripping, but mind-numbing.

“It is a tragedy that should not have occurred. Our hearts go out to the victims of the fuel tanker explosion and their families.

” This is a most horrendous way to die. We are shocked and traumatized as we express the depth of our grief for the victims of the explosion.

“The state would reach out to the victims’ families who are affected by these avoidable deaths.

“Whatever circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident must be discouraged.

The commissioner said that ” This is one tragedy too many and it is our joint responsibility to ensure this does not happen again. May God grant repose to the souls of the departed and succour to their families.