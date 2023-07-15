Tanker crushes egg hawker to death on Otedola Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck again on Saturday, when a tanker crushed to death a highway egg hawker in a multiple auto crash involving a truck, and three vehicles at Otedola Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan-Expressway, amid a terrible gridlock.

This came three days after two persons sustained injuries in a multiple auto crash involving a truck, tanker and a commercial bus on same Otedola Bridge.

Today’s accident, which occurred at about 3.20p.m., left some people with various injuries, besides the dead egg hawker.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, explained the incident scene.

“It was discovered that a tanker fully laden with deisel [60,000 litres] was found to have crushed a female pedestrian, egg hawker on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

“Further Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the articulated truck with number plates GME 483XD suffered a mechanical fault (brake failure) and rammed vehicles (Suzuki, EPE 302HR; Toyota Camry, MUS242HM, and Avalolon AYE 453SF) damaging them.

“The LRT, alongside Nigeria Police, Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS, Federal Road Safety Corps, FSC, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, were on the ground to ensure the security of lives and property, as well as maintenance of law and order in the axis.

“Vehicular movement was later restored after the affected vehicles were removed the access roads.”

Meanwhile, motorists and other road users continued to groan as gridlock persisted along the axis as a result of the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the Federal Government, which has been causing untold hardship to citizens.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola has assured motorists of adequate deployment of men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA to the area to ensure free flow of traffic and prevent total standstill situation.

Toriola, therefore, called for patience and understanding on the part of motorists as the construction is “geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.”

He appealed to the citizenry to shun indiscriminate stopping, waiting and parking along the road in order not to compound the situation.

Also, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, has assured residents that the project “is at the final stage and will not be delayed any further to restore sanity to the axis.”