Taliban order closure of beauty, hair salons in Afghanistan

By Biodun Busari

The Taliban have ordered that hair and beauty salons should cease operations in the latest restriction faced by women in Afghanistan.

According to BBC, a spokesman of the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry said businesses have been given one month to comply, starting from July 2 when they were first informed of the move.

This was one of the anti-woman’s moves the Taliban had engaged in which have continually shrunk women’s freedoms since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

They have restricted teenage girls and women from classrooms, gyms and parks, and most recently even banned them from working for the United Nations.

In the same vein, the Taliban have also decreed that women should be dressed in a way that only reveals their eyes, and must be accompanied by a male relative if they are travelling more than 72km (48 miles).

The restrictions have continued despite international backlash and protests by women as well as activists speaking up on their behalf.

Shutting beauty salons was part of a wide range of measures imposed by the Taliban when they were last in power between 1996 and 2001. But they reopened in the years after the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

Reacting to the new closure, an Afghan woman speaking anonymously told the BBC: “The Taliban are taking away the most basic human rights from Afghan women.

“They are violating women’s rights. By this decision, they are now depriving women from serving another women. When I heard the news, I was completely shocked.

“It seems the Taliban do not have any political plan other than focusing on women’s bodies. They are trying to eliminate women at every level of public life.”