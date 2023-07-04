‘Take sit-at-home to your village, leave Anambra alone,’ Ifeanyi Ubah slams Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa

The lawmaker representing Anambra South in the Senate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has asked Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, to take his sit-at-home crusade to his home state in Ebonyi state and leave Anambra state alone.

Senator Ubah issued this warning to Ekpa during a stakeholders meeting of the Anambra South zone on Monday.

Recall that Ekpa has been a strong proponent of sit-at-home directives in the South Eastern states despite the mainstream leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, suspending the exercise.

But, Ubah raised security and economic concerns occasioned by the unproductive Monday sit-at-home order calling for an end to it, starting with Nnewi.

The lawmaker warned Ekpa whom he said is going about doing his job in Finland on Monday to stop instructing a sit-at-home order on Mondays in Anambra State.

He said, “I have heard from one Simon Ekpa, this is a warning Simon, for 17 good times you have mentioned Ifeanyi Ubah and I did not reply to you. You have been seeking my attention for 17 good times and I am answering you today, never ever mention Ifeanyi Ubah or Nnewi again.

“Your state Ebonyi is APC state and you have never one day mentioned your state Ebonyi. Ebonyi does not observe sit-at-home, you are in Finland contesting for councillorship or whatever, and you go to your job on Mondays but you want to deprive people because you have communication gadgets, you have the internet to run propaganda.

“I am elected officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I represent the people of Anambra South. To you Simon Ekpa and your co-travellers, for anyone of you to mention sit-at-home again, you will start preaching the sit-at-home from Ebonyi before you continue to mention Anambra State and Enugu.

“I am telling you Simon Ekpa, be careful, I won’t say more than this, you have mentioned me 17 times and I’m going to reply once, Try me you will see. Go and observe sit-at-home in Ebonyi and also with your father, your family go and observe sit-at-home in your village and leave Anambra State alone,” Ubah said.

The lawmaker stressed that they would remain steadfast in their decision to annul any sit-at-home directive in spite of attempts by spies to meddle in their affairs.

He said, “As a representative of the people of Anambra State, Nnewi North being the political capital of Anambra South, we deem it fit to say we will not continue to sit at home on Mondays.

“From this Monday, every business based in Nnewi will be open for business. We have our men, we have our system – we know saboteurs will come to sabotage what we are doing but we are resolute to fight any aggressor that will come into this town,” he said.