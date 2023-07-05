Tackle insecurity, sign NBP – Writers to President Tinubu

By Elizabeth Osayande

Writers under the body of Poets, Playwrights, Editors, Essayists, and Novelists) PEN Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s led administration to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

This is as they plead that the current National Assembly sign the national book policy meant to care for the interest of stakeholders in the book industry.

In a statement signed by President, Nigerian Centre of PEN International PEN Nigeria, Folu Agoi, and Secretary, Dagga Tolar, PEN Nigeria noted that:” With the new regime headed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Centre of PEN International (aka PEN Nigeria), a worldwide association of writers, feels obligated to articulate the anxieties of over 200 million Nigerians over the palpable air of insecurity compounded by multidimensional poverty across the length and breadth of the country.

“Given the rising wave of terror attacks, a trip across the country now seems to be like playing Russian roulette. This has made it extremely difficult for us writers, in particular, to interact physically with other members of the literary community across the country, just as many farmers now dread going to their farms because of the issue of insecurity – which is a threat to food security.

“We appreciate the steps taken so far by our government to confront the problem and hope the tide of terror attacks will be stemmed in no time so that citizens can begin to move freely for cultural collaboration and integration, and growth in socio-economic and other activities. We long to live in a society where everyone – government and citizens – cares about the sanctity of life, and shows respect for human dignity.

“We would also like to plead with the Honourable Members of the National Assembly to kindly revisit and approve the National Book Policy (NBP), which is meant to take care of the interests of writers/authors, publishers, editors/proof-readers, printers, marketers/distributors, booksellers, librarians, and archivists, besides readers, including students and teachers.

“The Policy, which is essential for educational development, good value system, good governance and advancement of civilisation, was first submitted to the August Assembly in 2013 – ten years ago.” PEN Nigeria noted.