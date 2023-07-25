Synergy against BH: Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai in North East receives Air Officer Commanding Tactical Command Makurdi 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Gold Chibuisi received in audience the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Markudi, Air Vice Marshal FO Edosa at the Command Headquarters in Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Speaking during the visit yesterday the AOC disclosed that he was at the Theatre to familiarize with the Command having been appointed as the AOC TAC Makurdi and also to strengthen the already existing synergy between the Air and Land Component of OPHK in ongoing fight against Boko Haram Terrorists.

AVM Edosa used the opportunity to congratulate Maj Gen Chibuisi and Maj Gen PP Malla on their recent appointments as Theatre Commander and General Officer Commanding 7 Division respectively.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander commended the efforts of the Air Component in the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations.

He therefore charged the Air Component to sustain the offensives on the vestiges of terrorist elements in the North East in order to bring absolute peace to the region.

Present during the visit was the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Maj Gen PP Malla; the Theatre Logistics Component Commander, Brig Gen EJ Ikomi; the Air Component Commander, Air Cdre GI Jibia; the Chief of Staff headquarters Theatre Command, Brig Gen A Idris; the Commander 105 Composite Group NAF Base Maiduguri, Air Cdre EP Bindul and Principal Staff Officers of OPHK.