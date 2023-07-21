Switzerland down Philippines 2-0 in its Women’s World Cup opener

The Philippines on Friday saw their World Cup debut fall flat as they succumbed to 2-0 to a superior Switzerland side.

The tournament minnows thought they had taken the lead in the first half in the New Zealand city of Dunedin but the goal was ruled out for offside in front of 13,711 spectators.

If that was the correct call, the VAR decision which gave the Swiss a penalty on the stroke of half-time was more contentious.

Ramona Bachmann was nevertheless unerring from the spot, sending goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel the wrong way.

The Swiss, ranked 20th in the world to their opponent’s 46th, were good value for their lead and doubled it in the 64th minute when Seraina Piubel slammed in a rebound from close range for a routine win.

Switzerland joined co-hosts New Zealand at the top of Group A on three points.