Suspension of Pension: Gbenga Daniel has exhibited ‘Omoluabi’ ethos, says Ex- OPC Sec. Gen, Adesokan

By Adeola Badru

A former Secretary-General of the O’dua Peoples Congress, OPC, Bashorun Kunle Adesokan, has described the request by a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel for the suspension of his pension as a former governor in the state, as one of the ethos of ‘Omoluabi’, saying nothing less than that should be expected from a pro-democracy activist.

Recall that the former governor, now a Senator representing Ogun East, had requested Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend his pension as a former governor of the state.

Daniel, who was elected in February to represent Ogun East in the red chamber of the 10th national assembly, said he has written to Governor Abiodun to immediately stop his monthly pension and allowances.

The former governor noted that “good conscience” informed his decision to have his monthly payment of N676,376.95 suspended.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Vanguard in Ibadan, Bashorun Adesokan, who showered praises on Gbenga Daniel, said his decision to suspend his pension and allowances is a commendable one.

“Sen. Daniel’s decision is also a good example for other public officials to follow. Nigeria is drowning in debt because of the high salaries of its public officials. The country cannot afford to continue to borrow to pay these salaries.”

“A reduction in the National Assembly budget would free up resources that could be used to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.”

“I believe that a 50% reduction in the National Assembly budget would be a fair and equitable measure. It would also send a strong message that the government is committed to fiscal responsibility.”

“This is thoughtful. Other past governors should emulate this. It is really commendable.”

“I think Otunba Gbenga Daniel has demonstrated a bit out of what we have always agreed upon. He is always in the trench with us. He is a human rights fighter, he is a pro-democracy activist.”

So, he is just demonstrating part of what we think could happen to make Nigeria a better place to live for everyone.

How do you put it, for a former governor to continue earning a salary, while they have occupied another political office, where they make more than three times of what they earn as a governor,” Bashorun Adesokan posited.