Suspected robbers shoot policemen, burn patrol van in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

SUSPECTED armed robbers, yesterday, attacked police officers at the busy Oleh/Ozoro roundabout and set the patrol van ablaze.

Two officers of the Police Dragon outfits were alleged to be shot before the attackers burnt the van.

This is coming barely a week after a police Inspector, Jude Ukpaka, attached to the Dragon Patrol 19 Team was gunned down on the Ogor/Evwreni axis of the East-West road.

Efforts to get the Delta Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, to confirm the report were unfruitful as messages sent were not responded to at press time.

A commercial driver, who plies the route and witnessed the scene, said vehicles had to park and drivers ran into the bush with their passengers as the suspected robbers shot sporadically.

Though he could not confirm the state of the two officers shot at the scene, but said the patrol van of the police was set on fire by the suspects.