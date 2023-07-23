Suspected robbers attack police, burn patrol van in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

SUSPECTED armed robbers Sunday attacked police officers at the ever busy Oleh/Ozoro Roundabout and set the patrol van ablaze.

Two officers of the Police Dragon outfits were alleged to be shot before the attackers burnt the van.

This is coming barely a week after a police Inspector, Jude Ukpaka attached to the Dragon Patrol 19 Team was gunned down along the Ogor/Evwreni axis of the East-West road.

Efforts to get the Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe to confirm the report were untruthful as messages sent were not responded to as at press time.

A commercial driver who ply the route who witnessed the scene, narrated that all vehicles had to park and ran into the bush with their passengers as the suspected robbers shoot sporadically.

Though he could not confirmed the state of the two officers shot at the scene, but said, the patrol van of the police was set on fire by the suspects.

He confirmed that before they could come out of the bush, another police van has come to take the officers shot away.

It is not also conformed if the suspects carted away weapons and other belongings of the police officers, but another unconfirmed source disclosed that the hoodlums came in droves and after killing the two officers, they set the patrol van ablaze.