Suspected hoodlums set ablaze SDP governorship candidate’s campaign office in Lokoja

Suspected hoodlums have reportedly set ablaze the Campaign Office of Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming election in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the office, which is located on John Holt road, near Paparanda Square, Lokoja, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Lokoja, the SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sam Ranti-Abenemi, described the incident as “very shocking and wicked.”

Ranti-Abenemi said that the hoodlums suspected to be political thugs first set ablaze some vehicles parked around the campaign office before descending on the building.

“This is the second time this our campaign secretariat here in Lokoja is being attacked by sponsored enemies of our great party, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“We learnt that when the hoodlums arrived at the secretariat, they first set ablaze some of the vehicles parked around before attacking the security men and then set ablaze the building.

“But thank God for some residents in the surroundings, who were able to help put off the inferno, but not without some valuables, including important documents being destroyed.

“We learnt the hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the properties in the office on fire including generators, computers, campaign materials and televisions.

“All the same, SDP and its governorship candidate remain popular and everything legal will be done to stop this uncivilized attitude being visited on us.

“I wish to use this medium to call on all our supporters to remain calm and continue with the campaign for the victory of our candidate in Nov. 11 governorship election,” Ranti-Abenemi said.

The deputy governorship candidate fingered political opponents for the continuous attack on the SDP’s campaign Secretariat.

NAN reports that barely a month ago, the campaign office was vandalised by suspected hoodlums who broke the windows and doors while other items like air conditioners were reportedly carted away.

When contacted, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the Police Command’s Spokesman in Kogi, confirmed the incident.

Ovye-Aya said that investigation into the incident has commenced with a view to bring the perpetrators to book.