Suspected herders invade Benue community, kill one, steal farm produce

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have invaded Tse Uikpam, an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, host community, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a father of two and also stealing from his farm.

The victim, Tersoo Manga, was said to have met his death while in his farm to weed and harvest some of his crops.

According to a source in the area, the herders had, before now, been sneaking into the communities around that axis of Guma council for several months to attack unsuspecting locals after which they steal from their farms.

He said: “We were told that they returned on Tuesday around 2 p.m., and met their victim on his farm, where he went to weed and harvest some crops.

“Unfortunately, when he saw them, it was already too late for him to escape. Some other people, who were in their farms, were lucky to have escaped. They hacked and killed him on the spot.

“Those who escaped ran back to the village to raise the alarm but when the youths mobilised to the farm, the armed herders had already fled the scene. They only recovered the remains of the victim.”

Security Secretary of the council, Mr. Christopher Waku, who confirmed the incident said he was yet to receive details of the attack.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she had not received the report of the incident.