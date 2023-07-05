Suspected armed herders invade Benue IDPs host community, kill one

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly invaded Tse Uikpam, an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, host community, in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state killing a father of two, and also stealing from his farm.

The victim, one Tersoo Manga was said to have met his death while in his farm to weed and harvest some of his crops.

According to a source in the area, the armed had, before now, been sneaking into the communities around that axis of Guma LGA for several months to attack unsuspecting locals after which they steal from their farms.

He said “we were told that they returned again on Tuesday around 2pm and met their victim in his farm where he went to weed and harvest some crops.

“Unfortunately when he saw them it was already too late for him to escape. Though some other persons who were in their own farms were lucky to have escaped alive. They hacked and killed him on the spot.

“Those who escaped ram back to the village to raise the alarm but when the youths mobilised to the farm the armed herders had already fled the scene. They only recovered the remains of the victim.”

The Security Secretary of the LGA, Mr. Christopher Waku who confirmed the incident said he was yet to receive full details of the attack.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she had not received the report of the incident.