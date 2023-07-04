Support Tinubu’s quest to liberate Nigerians, Obasanjo told

Obasanjo

….. describes president’s emergence as divine

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group; Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), has appealed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to support President Bola Tinubu in his quest to liberate the country from the grip of wicked politicians, who are parading themselves as leaders.

The National President, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), Comrade Elliot Afiyo, who made the call, while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, described the emergence of President Tinubu as a divine intervention by God to free and empower His children and also lay a true foundation based on patriotism for the overall development of the country.

Afiyo, who disclosed that the NYFL took the decision to declare its support for the incumbent administration of President Tinubu, at a meeting in Kaduna last week, added that the Forum had rallied all its patrons and elders, especially former presidents, Heads of State, Military Chiefs, traditional and religious in the north, to throw their support behind Tinubu’s government.

Afiyo, in his address titled, “It’s time to support the Divine Project”, called on elders, especially our patrons to sheath their swords and support President Tinubu’s government to succeed”.

The address read, “It’s a privilege once again to address you today on our decision to contact all our Patrons and Elders especially our former Presidents, Heads of State, Military Chiefs, Traditional and Religious Leaders to appeal for support and encouragement for President Tinubu’s Administration”.

“We have keenly and neoterically observed and experienced the emergence of President Tinubu as a divine intervention by God to free and empower His children and also lay a true foundation based on patriotism for the overall development of Nigeria”.

“From the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu during the primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to campaigns and subsequent presidential election and to his pronouncements as the President-elect and consequently sworn-in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you will agree with us that, it was the finger of God in action”.

“This is a man that was opposed by the Presidency, Cabal, CBN, EFCC, NNPCL, Nigeria’s Godfathers, His party (APC), Christians, Muslims, leaders of his kinsmen and the International Community. Even INEC worked against him.

His opponents used his age, educational, financial and family backgrounds, his age and his health against him. He lost his state and the entire South east, South-South, North-West, North-East and North-Central, but won the election and subsequently sworn in as President. This can only be the finger of God”.

“We observed with great joy, the President’s actions and inactions both covertly and overtly within the first one month of his administration and genuinely concluded that the ways of the Lord are indeed supreme and unpredictable and He can use anyone or anything to achieve his will and purpose”

“Judging from his inaugural speech, appointment of Service Chiefs and other paramilitary heads and the unification of the exchange rate of the foreign currencies against the Naira, coupled with his pronouncements and body language, every reasonable citizen of this country knows that at last, we shall laugh again”.

“This is the reason why I am here to meet and to deliberate with the foremost father and respected leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR) to appeal to him to support President Bola Tinubu at least to liberate us from the grip of the senseless and wicked politicians, civil servants, traditional and religious, rulers parading themselves as our leaders”.

“We sincerely and honestly call upon our elders, especially our patrons to sheath their swords and support President Tinubu’s government to succeed”.

To this end, we will like to state unequivocally that the entire Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has unanimously decided to support this administration totally against our earlier standpoint and wait for the perfect will of God to be fulfilled”.

We would like to appreciate and thank President Tinubu for his appointments especially those of the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defense Staff, Inspector-General of Police and Comptroller-General of Customs. We appeal to the President to consider it as a matter of urgency and emergency, to initiate the process of their confirmation to substantive positions”.

“We will like to advice the opposition parties and their presidential candidates to continue and pursue their cases at the Tribunal with utmost decency, but join hands with the Tinubu’s administration, if they want to be popular or succeed in their future political endeavours because whether President Tinubu met all the requirements to be President or not, or he was illegally declared the winner and subsequently sworn-in illegitimately or not, God has spoken”.

“When the supernatural declares it, all natural protocols, requirements and qualifications become irrelevant and illegal, because they must have been suspended by the supernatural declaration and they can only be restored by the supernatural authority”.

“We want to let Nigerians know that President Tinubu is a child of necessity and his emergence as President is a working Process of Divine Project. God allows Tinubu to be President for a purpose towards fulfilling the divine destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians. Tinubu may not necessary be the Joshua that will take us to the Promised Land. But definitely he is the Moses that will mentor and set the pace for the Joshua to take us to the promised land and there we shall be”.