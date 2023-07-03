Support Army in combating security challenges, Lagbaja tells Nigerians

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has called on Nigerians to support troops in their battle against insecurity in the country.

Speaking during a church service to mark the 2023 Nigerian Army Day celebration, at the Mogadishu military cantonment, in Abuja, yesterday, Lagbaja said the Army, since its establishment in 1865, has lived up to expectations in protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

The army chief said troops have recorded successes, especially in the on-going fight against banditry, insurgency and other forms of criminality in various theatres of operations within the country.

“I must admit that the nation has faced some security challenges along the way, but the troops have been responding to these challenges across the country,” NAN quoted Lagbaja as saying.

“Upon my assumption of duty as the 23rd COAS, I want to implore Nigerians that they should continue to support the army and pledge their unalloyed loyalty of the troops to the Constitution and the government of the day.

“We will continue to do all within our power to combat every security challenge confronting the country and meet the expectations of the country in providing a secure environment for economic activities to thrive.

“For instance, our coordinated efforts in the North-East theatre, under Operation Hadin Kai, have so far yielded considerable successes. As of today, we have over a 100,000 members of the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province that have surrendered to the Nigerian troops.”