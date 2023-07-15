Super Falcons thrash Australian club 8-1 in World Cup warm-up

Super Falcons

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Falcons of Nigeria continued their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup beginning this month with an 8-1 thrashing of Australian club, Lions FC in the early hours of Saturday.

Randy Waldrum’s side are camping in Australia where they will take on co-hosts Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland when the football fiesta kicks off five days from today.

Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala led the assault with a brace, while Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday also got in on the act.

Nigeria is in Group B and will get her campaign underway against Canada on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.