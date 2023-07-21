Home » Sports » Super Falcons goalkeeper, Nnadozie reveals how she pulled off crucial penalty save
July 21, 2023

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Nnadozie reveals how she pulled off crucial penalty save

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has revealed how revenge spurred her to pull off the crucial penalty save against Christine Sinclair of Canada.

Nnadozie described the save as a dream come true as it offered her the opportunity to make things right. Recall Nigeria early Friday morning secured a goalless draw against Canada at the Women’s World Cup. A penalty save from Nnadozie against record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair ensured Nigeria salvaged a point from the nail-biting opener for both sides.

The 40-year-old Canada skipper Sinclair was hoping to make history by becoming the first player to score at six World Cups.

But having earned the penalty following a VAR check, she missed the chance to reach that milestone early in the second half when Nnadozie saved her poor spot-kick.

“It was a great thing today that we were able to at least get something and it was a dream come true for me personally,” said the goalkeeper, who was named player of the match.

The 22-year-old Paris FC stopper said she wanted revenge on Sinclair — the all-time top scorer in international football — after conceding against the forward previously.

“When she took the ball, I was like, ‘Okay, it’s Sinclair again’, because the last time we played against them, she scored against me.

“I was very angry, and I told myself, this is the opportunity to make things right.”

