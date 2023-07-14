Super Falcons Ashley Plumptre departs Leicester Women

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has quitted English Super League side Leicester City.

The Foxes announced Plumptre’s exit in a statement released on Thursday.

“Leicester Women can confirm that defender Ashleigh Plumptre has left the Club following the expiration of her contract at King Power Stadium.

“The 25-year-old – who made 23 appearances in all competitions for City in 2022/23 – joined the Club in 2020 from the University of Southern California’s USC Trojans following the completion of her Human Biology degree.

“She was part of the team who lifted the Barclays Women’s Championship title in 2021 and subsequently played a key role in City’s two maiden seasons in the women’s top flight. The defender leaves Belvoir Drive having made 79 appearances in City blue.

“LCFC Women would like to thank Ashleigh for her contribution during the last four seasons and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

Plumptre spent three seasons with the Foxes, having joined the club in 2020.

The centre-back won the Championship title with Leicester City in 2021, the major highlight of her career at the club.

Plumptre made 58 league appearances for the club and scored two goals.

The defender is currently with the Super Falcons, who are preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.