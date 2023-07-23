Succour for less privilege Nigerians amidst ‘Raw Power 2023’

Succour may return to Lagos with Raw Power 2023,’ barely few months after the General Overseer Of Unveiling The Veiled Ministry, Prophetess, Rose Kelvi fed 5,000 widows.

Kelvin, who has consistently reiterated the need for Nigerians to support the poor and vulnerable in the society in times as such as we live, is expected to cement her philanthropic actions as thousands of people are set to gather at the Raw Power Crusade 2023 in Lagos.

Scheduled to take place at the Ogwuala Prayer Ground in Lagos on July 30, 2023, there are expected that the prophetess would not only fetes the people with gifts but lead them towards a life-transforming experience.

Prophetess Rose Kelvin, a renowned end-time prophetic and deliverance minister, will reportedly be using her divinely ordained powers to bring hope and salvation to Lagosians.

The Raw Power Crusade 2023 is a platform for her to demonstrate the power of God and perform miracles that will change lives forever.

As the social media buzzes with excitement, Prophetess Kelvin is using the opportunity to reach out to the less privileged in the society. She recently fed 5,000 widows in Lagos and called on Nigerians to support the poor and vulnerable in the society in times as such as we live.

Prophetess Kelvin’s ministry is divinely positioned for the Salvation and Liberation of souls around the world.

Unveiling The Veiled Ministry has its international headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, and focuses on the spiritual growth and transformation of individuals and communities.

With the Raw Power Crusade 2023 just around the corner, Lagosians are preparing themselves for what promises to be one of the most anticipated miracles crusade in the city’s history.

The Ogwuala Prayer Ground is set to host an unforgettable event that will leave attendees with a renewed sense of hope and faith.