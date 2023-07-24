Subsidy: We are committed to yearnings of Nigerians — Speaker Abbas

Speaker Abbas

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass has emphasized the 10th House’s commitment to the critical needs of Nigerians by paying priority attention to the participatory budgeting process and delivery, law reform, electoral reform, women’s participation and inclusion in governance.

The Speaker has also promised that the 10th House is committed to improved socio-economic conditions, entrepreneurship, employment, health and education, infrastructure, citizens-focused diplomacy, institutional capacity and citizens engagement, constitutional amendment and restructuring, among others.

Abbas made the commitment at the stakeholders meeting on the 10th House of Representatives Legislative agenda held in Abuja.

According to him, there is no better way to show that the 10th House of Representatives is ready to respond and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who vote for them to do the People’s business.

He said that the event is meant to keep the 10th House resolved as representatives of the people to regularly consult citizens in the discharge of the mandate given to them.

“You will recall that while welcoming colleagues from our short recess on the 4th of this month, I declared the 10th House as the House of the People. Indeed, my speech was aptly titled ‘In the People’s House for the People’s Mandate’. I equally promised that while it is the duty of the House to develop a Legislative Agenda for which our constituents will hold us accountable, the House would not hesitate to consult with critical stakeholders in developing the agenda to elicit their own input and areas of expectations, which is the reason we have gathered here this morning.

“We can never over-emphasize the fact that citizens’ engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy. It is only through such engagements that legislators will become truly, the representatives of the people. To do otherwise, will amount to a democracy without the people.

“It is fitting, therefore, that the Committee on Legislative Agenda, in the course of its assignment, has convened this forum to get from citizens, what they consider the most pressing legislative need of our nation. I urge the stakeholders gathered here, to make the most use of this very important opportunity.

“Our desire is to have a legislative agenda that meets the yearnings and aspirations of citizens and with which they would use as a benchmark to evaluate and assess our performance after four years. Therefore, today’s meeting should not be seen as the usual talk shop. Consider it a critical national assignment.

“Our engagement with citizens will go beyond today’s consultation. The ‘Open NASS’ project of the 10th House of Representatives requires regular consultations with the people as we strive to return the Legislature to those who own it through regular, meaningful, and productive engagements. It equally requires lawmakers to have functional constituency offices for regular interaction with our constituents.

Speaking also at the meeting, the Chairman of the committee, Hon.Julius Ihonvbere also expressing commitment of his committee, said that the current time is a pivotal moment in the nation’s history as the committee receives input to build a comprehensive blueprint to drive progress, prosperity, inclusivity across our the country.

He further noted that “As representatives of the people, we are entrusted with the enormous responsibility of shaping the trajectory of our country’s development through our representation of the 360 constituencies in the country. The Legislative Agenda is a culmination of tireless efforts, broad consultations, and dedicated research aimed at addressing the critical challenges facing our nation while seizing the abundant opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our vision for Nigeria is a Prosperous and vibrant nation where every citizen can achieve their full potential. We envision a Nigeria where the economy is robust and diversified, infrastructure is world-class, education is transformative, healthcare is accessible to all, and governance is transparent and accountable.

“This vision transcends partisan lines, and it is the collective aspiration of every Nigerian. For us in the House of Representatives, our vision is to work together, collaborate with other arms of government, and engage with stakeholders to create an environment where all Nigerians can reach the highest points of their creative and productive abilities.

“To turn this vision into reality, we have outlined six key pillars that will serve as the foundation of our legislative agenda: Economic Empowerment and Diversification, Infrastructure Development, Education and Human Capital Development, Healthcare for All, transparent Governance and Accountability, security and safety of persons and properties”, he added.