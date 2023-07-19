Subsidy removal: Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Govs meet on distribution of palliatives

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and some members of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, to finalize arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The removal of fuel subsidy has brought untold hardships on Nigerians as prices of food items have skyrocketed thereby causing outcry among the citizenry

President Tinubu met the price of fuel at N195 per litre but at the day of his inauguration on May 29, he announced that “subsidy is gone.”

At the twilight of his administration, former President Muhammadu Buhari had removed fuel subsidy, but had delayed the implementation till end of June.

But worried by the economic hardship the subsidy removal on petrol has caused to Nigerians, President Tinubu has continued consultation with key players on how to get the economy on sound footing.

Consequently, the president and his vice president Senator Shettima met with the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio and some governors including those of Imo, Kwara, Lagos and Ogun.

Former governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state was also part of the meeting.

Presidential Adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, Dele Alake explained that the meeting also looked at how to finalize arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The presidency had earlier proposed the distribution of grains and fertilizers to farmers also as part of measures to boost food security in the country.