Subsidy Removal: Things seem anxious, uncertain — Tinubu

Ayobami Okerinde

President Bola Tinubu has admitted that the general atmosphere in the country is that of uncertainty and anxiety, admitting that the economic hardship fuelled by the removal of fuel subsidy as taken a toll on Nigerians.

Tinubu made this known while speaking in a national broadcast he delivered on Monday.

The president in his inaugural address on May 29 announced “fuel subsidy is gone” which has led to an increase in the price of transportation, foodstuffs across the country.

He said “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it.

“Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.”