Subsidy Removal: P/Harcourt Ring Road best form of palliative – Rivers Coalition

Gov. Fubara

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State has been applauded for the flag-off of the construction of Port Harcourt Ring Road.

The Rivers Coalition for Good Leadership and Excellence described the award of the road as a concrete form of cash transfer to the people.

Fubara on Monday, invited former Governor Nyesom Wike to flag off the construction of the project.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the group’s Convener, Mr. Ken Agala, described the N195 billion project as a crystallized form of the conditional cash transfer policy of the Federal Government which is also known as ‘Helicopter Money’.

Agala , a strategic communications expert and political analyst explained that “Helicopter money refers to a monetary policy tool of printing large sums of money, expanding money supply and distributing it to the public to spur economic growth.”

Recall that as a response to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy, the FG has employed the same monetary policy of conditional cash transfers of the previous administration, targeting 12 million households who will receive N8000 monthly for the next six months totalling a whopping N500 billion.

Agala said: “For me, massive infrastructure spending is the most concrete form of helicopter money as the end product often provides a facility that generations yet unborn will forever benefit from. Look at it critically; while the FG cash transfers last about 6 months after which the N500 billion disappears, the Portharcourt Ring Road project is going to employ at least one million people through direct and indirect employment for the next three years.

“This includes regular staff, artisans, engineers, technicians, supply chain staff, suppliers, subcontractors, community liaison officers, and secondary employees like food vendors, among others. You can see that the local economy is stirred up. This is even very minimal compared to the massive benefits of opening up the city, creating new business clusters, connecting communities and creating massive opportunities.”

Also speaking, the group’s Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Minimah, lauded the state for investing in infrastructure. “The road is a 45 kilometre to and 45 kilometre fro project. Therefore, since it’s a dual carriageway with each lane over the standard 7.5 meters median of Nigerian roads. So it’s a total of about 90 kilometres with a bridge over the Mgboshimini River and six flyovers across 6 local governments in the state.