Subsidy Removal: Nigerians hurt; households, businesses struggling to survive — Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

President Bola Tinubu has admitted that Nigerians are being hit by the reality of the economic situation occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President noted that ‘things seem anxious and uncertain.’ urging Nigerians to look beyond the current economic pains and hope for gains.

President Tinubu said this during a presidential broadcast today,monitored on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, where he noted that ‘I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.’

He said, ” Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.

“What I can offer in the immediate is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us, especially on businesses, the working class and the most vulnerable among us.”

Recall President Tinubu had on May 29th, 2023 during his presidential inauguration announced the removal of subsidies in what was a shocker to Nigerians and many business communities.

Fuel prices and prices of commodities had gone up since the removal of subsidy with many Nigerians facing tough economic realities as a result.