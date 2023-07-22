Subsidy removal: Govs may divert Tinubu’s palliatives – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna lawmaker and socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani has backed Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state on the distribution of palliative, saying the governors may divert the President Bola Tinubu’s proposed palliatives.

Sani stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the former senator, some state governors might use the funds for palliative to pay contractors, pay backlog of salaries, settle domestic debt, among others.

He urged the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure proper checks on the palliative funds.

Sani stated, “Without proper check, some states will use palliative funds to pay contractors they are owing or pay the inherited backlog of salaries and pensions or use it to settle their domestic debts with Banks or use it settle political supporters; Soludo is right, all states are not equal.”

Recall that Soludo had, on Thurday, urged governors to prune down on their use of funds amid the hardship Nigerians are facing following the fuel subsidy removal.

Soludo cautioned governors against being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

He said it would be insensitive for governors to have long convoys while their subjects are reeling in hardship.