Subsidy removal: Ganduje slams Kano Gov’s lack of creativity on palliatives

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The immediate-past administration in Kano state has slammed the Abba Kabir Yusuf-led New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP government for lacking the creativity to evolve homegrown palliatives in the wake of Federal Government’s withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje administration, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Sunday, counselled Gov. Yusuf to initiate and evolve concrete plans that will alleviate the sufferings of the masses in the state rather than picking holes in the federal government’s post-subsidy palliatives.

Gov. Yusuf had reportedly criticized the proposed mode of distribution of the federal government’s N500 billion palliatives for small-scale industries in the country, saying it was not fair to the North.

According to Yusuf, it was grossly “unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal,” that Lagos State will be receiving 47 percent, making it the highest beneficiary and followed closely by the South-South Zone, receiving 17 percent, while other regions received significantly lower percentages.

However, Ganduje in the statement said instead of studying what the palliative plan is all about, the new Kano state governor, openly criticized the plan only for him to withdraw the statement following a backlash from the public.

Malam Garba pointed out that while some states have gone ahead to set up committees that would provide interim solutions to the situation, with Imo state even jacking up the minimum wage to N40, 000, the NNPP government in Kano has not made any meaningful effort.

The former commissioner said; “In 2017 while negotiations were on between the Federal Government and the Labour Union on the N30, 000 minimum wage, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went ahead and negotiated a N36, 000 minimum wage and thereby became one of the first state governments to approve minimum wage above that of the Federal Government.”

According to him, lack of understanding of what governance really is has been responsible for the inconsistencies and unguarded statements from senior officials of the NNPP government in Kano state.

Malam Garba noted that a similar scenario had recently played out when the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, said the iconic Kano roundabout was demolished because its aerial view appeared like a huge Christian cross which he said was against Islamic ideology.

“Unfortunately after an outrage, the SSG appeared on a national television to embarrassingly deny making the statement, which also further eroded his personal credibility and that of the state government,” the statement added.

He said instead of making a careful study of what is on the ground, the government engaged in vengeance and also adopted anti-people policies that have worsened the economic conditions of the state.

Malam Garba added that after stopping the salaries of suspended civil servants employed by the immediate past administration as well as demotion of hundreds of teachers, the NNPP government, despite its promise, has failed to set up any committee to will look into their case.

The former commissioner, therefore, called on the NNPP government to always approach governance with ease and stop making statements capable of jeopardizing the peace and development of the state.