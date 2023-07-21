Subsidy removal: Firm set to empower SMEs amid souring inflation 

By Peter Egwuatu

An online marketplace, Jiji Nigeria is set to empower Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, to overcome high cost of production amidst soaring inflation.

The firm said that it would be playing a crucial role in supporting local businesses and helping them thrive despite the adverse economic climate.

According to the firm, the challenges facing SMEs can be surmounted through its commitment to fostering direct connections between businesses and customers.

A statement from the company said, “We are empowering entrepreneurs to maximise their resources, increase sales, and grow their businesses. No commission and direct sales.

“We do not charge businesses any form of commission on the sale of their products and services, unlike many other platforms. This allows business owners to retain more of their profits and reinvest in their operations, providing much-needed relief during times of high inflation.”

It further added, “The organisation prioritises building strong relationships between businesses and customers. By enabling potential customers to contact businesses directly through in-platform features like voice calls, messenger chat boxes, and WhatsApp integration, we facilitate seamless communication and negotiation, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction.”