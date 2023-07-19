Subsidy removal: FG’ll review workers salary – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the Federal Government will implement a review of workers’ salary upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Akpabio stated this when the Ekiti state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the state visited him in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

Apabio said, “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed.”

He stressed that government will have capacity to pay salaries and wages, if reviewed upwards.

Oyebanji commended the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last one month.

The governor assured of the support of the people and government to the success of his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate and their readiness to partner with the legislature to move the country forward.