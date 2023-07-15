Subsidy removal: FG assures quick relief to Nigerians

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman Palliatives Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the effects of subsidy removal by Tinubu led government.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris who issued a statement to that effect said that relief is under way from the palliatives committee as all that is required for the disbursements of the palliatives have been put in place to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Idris noted that he and his members of the committee comprising Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, Uba Sani of Kaduna state, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state and Alia of Benue state with the organized labour have assured Nigerians that very soon they would have course to smile.

“The committee sat and deliberated on possible ways to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and very soon Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of this.

“We are determined to come up with a good and suitable outcome that will benefit Nigerians, therefore, be rest assured that the committee is up to the task.

“All we need is patience, support and cooperation from all Nigerians to enable us achieve the set goals and objectives of establishing the committee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” He said