Subsidy removal: Explore workable solutions that ‘ll mitigate hardship, CTA tells govts

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Centre For Transparency Advocacy, CTA, has advised politicians and government at all levels to urgently engage Nigerians to find workable solutions that would ameliorate the hardships being faced following the removal of subsidy.

Executive Director of the centre, Faith Nwadishi, who gave the advice, argued that besides its disruption to lots of development in the country, the hasty removal of subsidy has led to some deaths as a result of the suffering and inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

Speaking Thursday,in Abuja during a National Dialogue on Subsidy Removal,facilitated by United States Agency for International Development,USAID and Palladium,she said in the spirit of transparency, accountability and citizen participation, it has become critical for government and the political class to engage the people whom they have vowed to serve,to find out their specific problems, needs and how best they could be addressed.

According to Nwadishi, the voices of those directly affected by the subsidy removal must be heard and considered.

She said: “The decision to remove fuel subsidy have had significant implications on the lives of our fellow citizens. It has resulted in increased costs of living, affecting transportation, essential goods, and services. As we gather here today, it is imperative that we recognize the urgency of coming up with sustainable recommendations to mitigate the hardships faced by vulnerable groups in our society”.

A participant at the event, Dr Micheal Uzoigwe,argued that it was of strategic importance for government to cushion the socio-economic effects of the subsidy removal on citizens.

According to him, there is a concern that the fundamental problems that underlie the failure of the subsidy regime in Nigeria may yet be ignored.

He noted that fuel subsidy failed to achieve its aim in Nigeria because its administration was flawed and characterised by lack of transparency, mismanagement and corruption.

Dr Uzoigwe also opined that it is important to recognise that the essence of fuel subsidy removal was not to make more revenue available to government, which will be subjected to the same systemic inefficiency that drained government revenues and denied the poor the full benefits of fuel subsidy.

He said: “I would like to highlight some posers for consideration in our deliberations, will PMS consumption in the country be demystified? Many stakeholders do not believe that the total consumption figures often quoted by NNPC Ltd and its partners, on which basis subsidy payments were made in the past, are indeed correct.

“The figure has been quoted to be as high as 68 million litres per day. The Nigeria Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) shares the same concern about the bogus consumption figures and is currently seeking to conduct a study that could provide a more accurate estimate.

“The mystery behind petroleum importation should be unravelled without further delay. Public knowledge of the total daily consumption figures would enhance a better understanding of the actual revenue loss due to inefficiency in the subsidy administration system.

“Will there be consequences for bad behaviour? There seems to be a consensus that the fuel subsidy regime failed due to corruption and inefficiencies in its administration. There should be a concerted effort by government and sustained demand from accountability actors for a thorough review of the system, with punishment and sanctions meted to those found answerable.

“Without a strong signal on fighting corruption, there is no guarantee that the potential savings from subsidy removal would be safe or appropriately utilized. Government should disclose plans for repositioning critical accountability institutions for improved performance and delivery of their mandates.

“Will the system and process for determining pump price be transparent? Since the removal of fuel subsidy the pump price of PMS has been increased twice. These price adjustments were probably made to reflect changes in some or all of the components that constitute the determination of the pump price of fuel including crude oil price, refining costs, exchange rate, transportation cost,.

“In a no subsidy regime, the template for determining the pump price should be made publicly available rather than what still appears like a random and arbitrary allocation.”