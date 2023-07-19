Subsidy removal: College union asks lecturers to work twice weekly

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, has directed union members to go to work twice a week in view of the current hike in petrol prices occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President of the Union, Smart Olugbeko, issued the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Olugbeko, the union members could no longer survive on the current minimum wage.

He said the directive followed the union’s extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Olugbeko said members of the union would not return to full work till the Federal Government agreed to COEASU’s demand of 200 percent increase in salary.

He said, “The National leadership of our great Union in its extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, 18th July 2023 had agreed to direct its members to go to work two days weekly until Federal Government yields to its demand of 200 percent increase in salary amidst the difficulty of members to get to work as a result of hike in the price of petrol.

“The implementation of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government two months ago raised the price of a litre of petrol by 250%.

“This worsened the inflationary rate on the cost of transportation, food, and other essential commodities and impoverished the Nigerian people. Workers, including staff of Colleges of Education, kept faith with the government and chose to endure the untold hardship thinking it would be only for a while as the government promised to roll out palliative measures including a significant increase in salaries.

“Alas! While our capabilities to sustain hope were already exhausted, the price of petrol rose further to N650 per litre. Now, the leadership of the Union has been inundated by members’ complaints that they could no longer go to work as a result of a hike in the price of petrol and the resultant high cost of transportation.”

This development comes 24 hours after the price per litre of petrol at fuel stations across the country, including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) hit N617.