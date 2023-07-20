Subsidy Removal: Bayelsa professionals hail Gov Diri’s transportation scheme

Diri

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Network of Bayelsa Professionals, NBP, on Thursday, commended Governor Douye Diri for introducing a new transportation scheme that will help to cushion the adverse effect of fuel subsidy removal on citizens of the state.

The group, in a statement it made available to Vanguard, described the transportation palliative as highly necessary and very timely, saying it would help to reduce the hardship that was occasioned by the increase in the pump price of petroleum products in the country.

Governor Diri had on Wednesday, unveiled a new transport scheme for workers, students and the general populace in the state, in a bid to alleviate the hardship that was caused by Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Over 100 taxi cabs and six luxury buses were unveiled by the governor in Yenagoa, the state capital, as part of his administration’s palliative to boost the transportation sector.

Reacting to the development, BNP, said there was need for corporate entities and good spirited individuals in the state to support the governor in his effort to scale down the hardship that people are currently facing, owing to the rising price of petroleum products.

BNP, in the statement that was signed by its Spokesperson, Mr. Deinmobofa Tantua, noted the essence of transportation in human lives, especially on students and downtrodden workers, adding that the new transportation scheme would be very helpful.

The group said the scheme would equally create jobs in the state as over 100 youths would be engaged as drivers in the intra-state and intra-city transport scheme.

“As concerned professionals, our own is basically to commend the governor for the launch of the transport scheme as it will immensely benefit people of the state, especially the student community.

“Our students at the Niger Delta University in Amassoma, the Federal University, Otuoke and other institutions in the state should now heave a sigh of relief.

“The new transport scheme signifies his passion and commitment to the welfare of the people and other laudable initiatives like the various empowerment and skill acquisition programmes organised by his administration.

“We wish to use this forum to call on our people in Bayelsa for more support for the governor especially on the need for his re-election in order to do more for the people.

“Governor Diri has left no one in doubt that Bayelsa is safe in his hands and another four years for him will enable him to consolidate on the gains he has recorded so far and that is why he truly deserves it,” the group stated.