Subsidy Removal: APC chieftain, Emetitiri urges Tinubu to build more railways

Asks Nigerians to support President

As the federal government unveils plans to cushion the impact of subsidy removal, the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to consider building more railways to connect the entire country from State to State to ease transportation.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Isaac Emetitiri gave the advise in his Abuja residence on Thursday.

He said building more railways to connect all states in Nigeria will ease transportation and will create employment for unemployed youths.

The former governorship aspirant and National President of Patriotic Nigerians Forum noted that long-term plan such as building additional railways will enable Nigerians travel conveniently, adding that it will eventually become the best palliative for subsidy removal.

Emetitiri appealed to Nigerians irrespective of affiliations to support the APC-led administration as President Tinubu’s policies are pointing to the direction of progress for all citizens.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid his dues in by making Lagos State approximately self-reliance. Therefore, it is an appeal to Nigerians to support President Tinubu and allow him to serve Nigeria with his knowledge in all sectors.”