Subsidy removal already yielding positive results — Tinubu

…says civil service fulcrum to achieve Renewed Hope agenda

By Ezra Ukanwa

Nigerians are beginning to experience the gains of subsidy removal on petrol, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said.

This is coming despite the widespread suffering and increasing groaning of Nigerians over the effects of subsidy removal on petrol and the snail-pace deployment of palliatives to cushion the effects.

Akume, while soliciting support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, said he is sure a rosy future awaits Nigerians despite their sufferings.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, said this at the Gala/Award Night to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week, in Abuja.

“The first two policies that I announced during my inauguration, namely the removal of the fuel subsidy and the new forex regime, are already yielding positive results. We have received support and commendation from the global community for our courage in introducing these policy shifts.

“We shall, without delay, cushion the pains we experience by our people as a result of these measures, through a number of work targeted policy interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succor to the great number of our long-suffering citizens,” he said.

Furthermore, while he commended Head of Service, HoS, on its holistic digitalization moves, he said the challenges faced in Nigeria leave no option to continue on the analog front.

Describing digitalization as a compelling choice, he said the civil service is the fulcrum for governance, adding that there must be a paradigm shift to make policy-making and governance seamless.

He said: “It is in this regard that I am pleased to note that adopting digitalization of web processes in the public service is the gateway to efficient resource utilization and national development, and it is apt and appropriate for this commoneration.

“The challenges we face today with governance leave no option to continue on the analog front. The task before us as a people and government are daunting, but the process of success is promising if we make the right choices. Digitalization is a compelling choice, and we must take it. The expectations of the civil service this year are full; this is so because the expectations of this administration for the civil service are full. This is so because the civil service is the fulcrum for governance; our vision and mission are predicated on the instrumentation, policies, and programs to spur the National Economic multidimensional front.

“Many tough but needful policy and paradigm shifts will be in place to reposition governance for efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity. To match the expectations of this administration, the civil service must increase its reforms, set under the six pillars of the federal civil service strategy, and implementation plan 2021 to 2025 must be focused and attained.”

Earlier, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, enjoined all Ministries, extra-Ministerial Agencies, and Parastatal on the need to ensure that the Rewards and Recognition Scheme (R&RS) in the Civil Service are implemented in a timely, clear, transparent and inclusive manner.

She reiterated that Scheme is a globally recognized and accepted practice, which has been institutionalized in the Federal Civil Service as one of the critical deliverables of Pillar Six of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25) – Enhancing Value Proposition for Civil Servants.

High points of the event are the announcement of the three top prizes as follows: the Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs. Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, OHCSF; and the 3rd price, a Plot of Land, allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary- to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Some Permanent Secretaries and Directors were also presented with Letters of Commendation for outstanding performance in implementing the FCSSIP 25. They are; the Permanent Secretaries, Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, Finance, Budget and National Planning (Finance), Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Water Resources.

Others are: Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Science Technology and Innovation, Mr. James Sule, Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and the Director, Information and Communication Technology-OHCSF, Mr. Adeniyi Dada.