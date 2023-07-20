Subsidy removal: A’Ibom, Innoson Motors agree to partner on transportation

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with Innoson Motors company in the area of transportation as part of measures to cushion the effect of fuel Subsidy removal.

Eno spoke on Thursday when the management of Innoson Motors Company led by the Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma ,(CON) paid a courtesy call on him at the Government House, Uyo to seek for the state’s partnership.

He extolled Chief Chukwuma for his indomitable, ingenuity and ‘can-do spirit ‘ which has seen him establish the first indigenous auto manufacturing company in the country.

His words: “Your story is very inspiring. It ties in to our A.R.I.S.E Agenda, that we can be all that we desire if we put in the right amount of work, be focused, disciplined and have eyes fixed on success.

“We will work with your company, as we explore ways and means of alleviating the plight of our people in the area of transportation as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We feel the pains of our people and we are committed to providing palliatives to ease their pain. And we are happy to collaborate with you. I am an apostle in supporting homegrown talents and products and you are a true national pride”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, lauded Governor Eno for his people-centric approach to governance, his populist gestures, saying,

“I have followed you, Your Excellency, within the media space since your inauguration.

“And I want to say it here that, you have done so well. I was moved by your story, which is also my story, that we can all ARISE and be that, which God had destined us to be.

“I will work with you. We will come here, and open an auto workshop and collaborate with you, especially in the transportation sector”