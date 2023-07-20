Subsidy: NEC’s resolution shows Tinubu’s govt responsive to pains of Nigerians – Salihu Lukman 

By Miftaudeen Raji

National Vice Chairman, North West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman said the resolution of National Economic Council (NEC) on the review of the palliatives on the removal of fuel subsidy is an indicated that the President Bola Tinubu’s government is responsive to the pains of Nigerians.

Lukman stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Of course, government has been quite responsive by initiating some palliative measures and I think listening to the outcome of the National Economic Council confirms that we have a government that is responsive, that listens to the criticisms of Nigerians on the basis of which it has reviewed the palliatives.”

Recall that the NEC has thrown its weight behind the planned distribution of grains and fertilizer to States by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to mitigate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidies on citizens.

The decision was part of resolutions reached today at the 4th meeting of the Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

The decision was taken after a presentation by the NEC Adhoc Committee on cushioning the effect of petrol subsidy removal was made by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Speaking after deliberations on the presentation, Vice President Kashim Shettima read the resolutions of the Council noting, “We will also pursue vigorously, the mass deployment of CNG-powered vehicles and establishment of autogas conversion plants/kits in all States in the short-term and deployment of electric buses and cars with charging infrastructure across the country.”

The meeting also resolved to support enhanced engagements between State Governors and the leadership of the labour unions across the States and proposed the provision of the cost-of-living allowances to be paid to civil servants in both the State and Federal Civil Services.

The Council agreed to support the federal Government’s efforts to scale up infrastructure especially to give attention to fixing dilapidated highway roads across the country.