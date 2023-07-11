Subsidy: Fubara rolls transport intervention for Rivers commuters

Prof Ngozi Odu, Rivers state Dep Gov (2nd L) representing Governor Sim Fubara, unveils in Port Harcourt Tuesday, 17 luxury buses to provide free transportation for Rivers people as subsidy removal intervention.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Simijialayi Fubara on Tuesday rolled out passenger buses for free intrastate transportation of Rivers state people as part of his administration’s interventions to cushion the high cost of living posed by fuel subsidy removal.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, unveiled the 17 luxury buses in Port Harcourt to convey commuters on designated major routes in the state capital and beyond in fulfilment of a promise made to organised labour weeks ago.

Fubara noted that his administration was, “Aware of the challenges faced by the populace as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy. Consequently, this scheme flagged off today is a deliberate intervention of the Rivers government to mitigate the effects of the economic challenges.

“We charge operators of these buses to be committed, dedicated and show due diligence in the operation and maintenance of these buses, same way we call on the public, end users of this scheme to conduct selves in decorum to ensure maximum benefit from the opportunity.

“For us (government) we owe you (Rivers people) what is happening today because you voted for us and gave us the mandate to lead your government. This is a gift from the government you elected. And many more gifts will come your way.”

Comrade Emecheta Chuku, speaking on behalf of organised labour said, “What surprises me about this intervention is the urgency of it. When we met him (Fubara), he assured me he was going to do it, but I had thought this was a project that would take the next six months to be accomplished.

“To show how committed and sensitive the governor is to the working class, he has made it possible in a very short time. In the multiplier effect of this project, Rivers people are going to use a free bus, and drivers, conductors and maintenance crew will be employed. We will remain grateful to the governor.”