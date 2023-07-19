Subsidy: FG, States putting final touches on palliatives for Nigerians – APC Govs

….Declares Adamu, Omisore’s resignation voluntary

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

State Governors on Wednesday night said they are working with the Federal Government to provide post-fuel subsidy palliatives to Nigerians, adding that they were in the final stages of the plans.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Governors Forum and Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma disclosed this after a meeting of the APC Governors in Abuja.

Following Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, governors of the party had met to discuss the state of affairs of the APC.

The governors declared that Adamu’s resignation and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore were voluntary actions.

Speaking after the meeting, Uzodinma admitted that with the removal of fuel subsidy, the money accruing to states from the Federation Account will be increased.

“On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it will increase the volume of money that will be received in our purses during the Federation Account meeting and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy and the economy of the country will be protected. The current hardship occasioned by the price increase is being addressed. The subnational governments are working with the Federal Government and on Thursday there will be a meeting of the National Economic Council to cross the “I” and dot the “t’s”, he stated.

On recent developments in the APC, Uzodinma said; “We deliberated on so many issues as they have to do with our party, the APC. You mist have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of our party and the National Secretary of our party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our former National Chairman and the Secretary, we commended the wisdom behind the action they have taken. They served us well in the party and we are happy with their services and the party is united. There is no crisis in the party. They are happy and we also are happy and we are in support of their actions”.

Some of those at the meeting which is holding at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja are the host governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Acting Ondo state Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); Dikko Radda (Katsina); and, Bassey Otu (Cross River).