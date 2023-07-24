Subsidising health services panacea for better insurance – HMO expert

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chief Executive Officer of Novo Health Africa, Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, has said the panacea for better healthcare services is favourable policies and subsidizing healthcare in Nigeria.

Speaking during the company’s launch of the Novo Apoyo solution, aimed at addressing the challenges of delay in accessing care in the healthcare sector, Jeff-Nnamani, while revealing the challenges of healthcare, explained that “With the right government, everybody should be under health insurance.

“This support-service initiative is accessible through its Ijele™ platform and will drastically reduce challenges in accessing care, particularly wait times, by up to 90%, amongst other benefits.

“Novo Apoyo’s introduction creates a seamless avenue for interaction between clients and HR partners. Through the app, customers are given real-time, practical, end-to-end support at the point of access. This minimizes uncertainty and guarantees hitch-free hospital visits.

“The challenges of delay in accessing care in the healthcare sector, impacting patient satisfaction and timely care, were the reason Novo Apoyo was optimized to eliminate the inconvenience of unforeseen out-of-pocket payments, ensure patients receive needed prescriptions, address the risk of errors in hospital records, and most of all, empower the enrollee for better health outcomes.

“In addition, our partner providers are relieved of administrative service bottlenecks, ensuring that they concentrate on their primary roles of diagnosing and treatment.

“The real-time self-check-in is a breakthrough transformation and the first of its kind in our industry. Its introduction signifies our commitment to transforming healthcare standards and driving positive change within the industry, thus showcasing our dedication to improving healthcare accessibility for Nigerians’’.