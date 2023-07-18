Students, commuters express frustration as fuel prices soar

By Efe Onodjae

Students and commuters in Lagos are expressing their grievances over yet another increase in petrol prices, which has resulted in a significant rise in transportation costs to their respective destinations.

Today, fuel prices skyrocketed from N500 per litre to N685, with some petrol stations even selling it for as high as N700 per litre.

This sudden increase has had a direct impact on transportation costs, particularly for students attending Lagos State University. Pelumi, a student at the university, explained that the transportation fare from her hostel to the school has surged from N100 to N200. She expressed her concerns, stating, “Our exams are next week, and I wonder how the government expects us to cope. Lasu does not have enough hostels, so most of us have to stay off-campus, which means we have to bear the burden of paying N400 for transportation to and fro.”

Tricycle taxi drivers, commonly known as “keke” drivers, also shared their challenges due to the fuel price hike. One driver lamented that the surge in fuel costs has forced many of his colleagues to park their vehicles and refrain from working. He said, “Those of us who want to work can’t leave the bus stop unless our vehicles are filled with passengers. Before, we could still operate with fewer passengers, but not anymore. Moreover, as we are grappling with the fuel price increase today, there are already talks about an imminent increase in ticket prices charged to us.”

Furthermore, some commuters were seen heading back early this morning as the transportation costs exceeded their budget. One of them voiced their frustration, stating, “Everything in the country is currently on the high side, but salaries remain stagnant.”

As the situation unfolds, many are left wondering about the potential ripple effects on the overall cost of living and the challenges that lie ahead for the country’s economy.